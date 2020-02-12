Kobe and Gianna Bryant have been laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest.

The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter tragically lost their lives on Jan. 26 when Bryant’s private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, killing a total of nine people.

And it has now been confirmed Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral held in Corona Del Mar, California, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

A public memorial is set to be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played professional basketball with the LA Lakers for the entirety of his career.

The memorial will be held on the 24th, as 24 is the number on the jersey Bryant had worn with the Lakers since the 2006-07 season.

Meanwhile, his wife Vanessa — with whom he had three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 7-month-old Capri – recently said the tragic deaths of her husband and Gianna still don’t feel real to her.

