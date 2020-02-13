Bold and bright looks from New York Fashion Week 2020

It’s New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020.

The two-week fashion celebration, which came to a close on Wednesday, Feb. 12, occurs seasonally and sees designers showcase runway styles as a result of their long hours of training, sewing and creating.

One of the best parts of the experience is seeing such diversity in people and fashion around New York City. Whether fashion editors, bloggers or enthusiasts, we can always expect to see people standing out and showing off their unique sense of style during the shows and events.

The thing that makes fashion week in February so exciting is that it forces fashion mavens to bundle up, layer and accessorize. Here are some of the boldest and brightest winter looks from New York Fashion Week.

Instagram: @kenyasherron and @jozitoe

Instagram: @iamdestinyodom, @quinnquitan

Instagram: @katiriap_

Instagram: @1800tryf8th

Instagram: @praiseproda

Instagram: @iamsabrinaanne

Instagram: @Mariamadiallo_, @ziggymackjohnson, @dezordie

Instagram: @malik.rich