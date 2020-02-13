Kent State University to pay tuition for LeBron James’ I-Promise students

Kent State University announced that the first graduates of LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, will have their four-year college tuition paid for at the college.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the president of KSU made the announcement during the junior high school student’s tour of the vast campus about 20 minutes east of Akron. Also, KSU promised to pay for one year of the student’s room, board and meal plan for those that qualify.

The I Promise School was birthed through his Lebron James Family Foundation in order to provide a better education for underprivileged youth.

“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family,” KSU president Todd Diacon said. “Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teaming with I Promise students.”

Kent State is a natural fit for the students. Kent, located in Northeast Ohio, is just down the interstate from James’ hometown of Akron and about an hour’s drive south of downtown Cleveland where James played with the Cavs. Many high school graduates from Akron-area schools attend KSU annually.

In a statement obtained by the Akron Beacon Journal, the Kent State tuition guarantee is being offered to all 193 students.

There are conditions to acceptance at the acclaimed university. KSU officials said the students must be admitted to Kent State and then apply for standard financial aid packages. The school would then come in and cover the balance of the tuition that financial aid does not.

Students also must meet a minimum number of hours of community service each semester to retain their qualification.