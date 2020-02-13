Serena Williams says mothers are ‘heroes’

Serena Williams‘ “heroes” are mothers.

The 38-year-old tennis star is mother to 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia — whom she has with her husband Alexis Ohanian — and has said motherhood has made her realize who the real “heroes” in the world are, as she can’t believe the amount of work that goes into raising a child.

Speaking to Anna Wintour for TIME, she said: “My heroes have changed after having a child. My heroes are moms because women are superheroes. To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a 9 to 5 … I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

The sports star wants women to be “recognized” for their hard work, especially those who work full time while also raising young children.

She added: “I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”

And while being a mother is “important” to Serena, she also wants to show her daughter her career achievements, so Olympia can be “inspired” by her.

