5 romantic Black films for lovers to watch on Valentine’s Day — or any time

This Feb. 14, lovers around the globe will celebrate Valentine’s Day with that special someone. For some, it means a night out with dinner and flowers, while others prefer to keep their celebrating close to home.

Although the number of romantic films featuring Black actors isn’t as abundant as other genres, there are some standouts that are classics. For those who aren’t in the mood for big crowds or overspending, these films are a great way to spend the evening cuddling on the couch.

Here are five Black romantic films to choose from to watch with your loved one on Valentine’s Day:

Love Jones

When Nina Mosley (Nia Long) and Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate) cross paths, what ensues is a passionate love affair. Despite a real bond, Nina attempts to reconcile with her ex-fiance, leaving Darius heartbroken. Ultimately, the pair find their way back to each other.

