Ben Schwartz is the voice of “Sonic the Hedgehog” in the latest Paramount Studios film release. We caught up with the seasoned voice-over actor to pick his brain about exactly how he mastered the voice of Sonic and how he landed the role more than two years ago. Sonic The Hedgehog is in theaters Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, so take your boo to the movies for some nostalgia on Valentine’s Day.

Mike Melendy Cinematographer, photographer, and camera professional from San Francisco, California based in Hollywood.