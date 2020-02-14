Simone Biles speaks out against toxic beauty culture

Simone Biles has slammed the “toxic” culture of beauty competitions.

The US gymnast has rejected beauty standards and admits there were many times where she felt criticized for the way she looks or what she wears.

In an open letter posted on her Instagram account, she shared: “Let’s talk about competition. Specifically, the competition I didn’t sign up for and feel like has become almost a daily challenge for me. And I do not think I’m the only one. There is a growing competition that has nothing to do with performance itself. I’m talking about beauty. I don’t know why but others feel as though they can define your own beauty based on their standards. I’ve learned to put on a strong front and let most of it slide. But I’d be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body … of how I look like in a dress, leotard, bathing suit or even in casual pants hasn’t gotten me down at times. Today, I say I am done competing vs. beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met … because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like. Beauty is #NoCompetition. (sic)”

