2020 NBA All-Star Media Day highlights

James Harden (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

The press gathered on the floor of Wintrust Arena, located on Chicago’s near South Side, for Team LeBron and Team Giannis’ Media Day. Here are some memorable moments from Saturday’s press day.

Patrick Beverly (Photo credit: Laud A. Okoh of Snap at You Photography)

Patrick Beverly on his Chicago homecoming
The Los angeles Clippers player who is a native of Chicago stated that he was “really excited to be back home and smell the Chicago air.” He also credited his tenacity on the court to his Chicago upbringing. “I represent the grit of Chicago, and I’m just really fortunate to be here and represent my city the right way,” he said. His personal theme song for the weekend? “Hello” by Adele.

Kemba Walker (Photo by Laura Miller for Steed Media Service)

Kemba Walker on Kobe Bryant and David Stern
The Boston Celtics point guard expressed his thoughts on the tragic loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern. “It’s definitely going to be a very emotional weekend, losing Kobe, Gigi, and the rest of the passengers on the plane. As well as David Stern, it’s tough. We are going to celebrate those guys and everyone else as best as we can. They meant so much to our game, and we all just have a lot of respect for them.”

Click continue to read more.

Continue »
Laura Miller
Laura Miller

Born in the City of Wind, Laura Miller is a freelance writer who covers entertainment/media, politics and music. She also is the Creator of The SistaGurl Blog, an empowerment blog for women of color. Follow her journey on IG: @lauramillerpens, Twitter: @80sbaby_83 and website www.thesistagurl.com.





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.