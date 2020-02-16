Kandi Burruss expresses horror at the triple shooting at her restaurant

The tranquil Valentine’s Day atmosphere inside of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant in suburban Atlanta degenerated into chaos and bloodshed when an unidentified man walked in and shot three people.

Police say a man walked into Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway in East Point, Georgia, and shot another man. The gunman also shot two innocent bystanders in the process.

“We were waiting for our spot at the Juicy Crab, and we were waiting outside actually at that bench right there,” bystander Brynae Kinsey told CBS News. “We heard two gunshots and I [saw] somebody run out that door, and I ran.

“I just heard her scream ‘ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop,” Kinsey added. “I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.”

Burruss, a longtime star on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” opened the Southern eatery with her husband, television producer Todd Tucker, at the ultra-popular Camp Creek Marketplace located just south of Atlanta. The power couple also owns an Old Lady Gang restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

Tucker and Burruss expressed remorse and horror at the tragic incident. Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening, but police are still on the lookout for the shooter.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang Camp Creek, on the evening of Feb. 14, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately, turned into something quite different.”

Read Burruss’ entire statement on the horrific episode below: