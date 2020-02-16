Quavo does his thing at Martell and BET event during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star 2020 events in Chicago were the talk of the town. It seems anyone with any fame or influence was in the city to see the game and get the bag, including Quavo of Migos. After participating in the celebrity game the day before, he made his way around the circuit.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Quavo hit the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago to perform at an event sponsored by Martell and BET. Martell debuted its new spirit, “Blue Swift.” Mixed drinks flowed, the people partied and Quavo did his thing.

Quavo’s show was brief, but the Atlanta native left an impression with his performance and fashion sense. You will see another interpretation of “hemmed up” when you check out his pants selection in the photo gallery.