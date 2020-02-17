Congressman Hank Johnson spearheads Restoration Resources Fair for ex-offenders

America is facing systemic prison issues, including what happens when ex-offenders re-enter society after incarceration. In many cases, they are given a few dollars and a one-way ticket home.

Congressman Hank Johnson, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, has made efforts to address the issue of re-entry. Johnson has created a Restoration Resources Fair, which is designed to address some of the basic concerns ex-offenders have, such as jobs, health care, food security and expungement.

“The Restoration Resource Fair is to give people in our community a hand up to be able to elevate their positions in society,” Johnson said.

Rolling out spoke with the seven-term congressman about the upcoming fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2020, on the DeKalb campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

Why is it important to have the Restoration Resource Fair?

We have a lot of individuals in our community, both male and female, who have at some point in their lives fallen afoul of our laws, and they have been taken into the criminal justice system. They have paid their debt to society. They’re back home in the community, and there’s a need for their restoration, to become full-fledged members of society.

