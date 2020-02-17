Jalaiah Harmon, TikTok and the cultural theft of Black creativity

Jalaiah Harmon finally got her moment. Months after creating today’s biggest dance craze known as the “Renegade,” Harmon, a native of suburban Fayetteville, Georgia, danced in front of thousands in attendance at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Finally, she was getting the credit she deserved.

After initially creating the “Renegade” dance on Sept. 25, 2019, Harmon, 14, uploaded a clip of herself and friend, Kaliyah Davis, 12, doing the dance to rapper K. Camp’s song “Lottery” on Funimate and Instagram. In October, a TikTok user named @global.jones posted the dance.

However, the dance became a viral hit in October after TikTok influencers Charli D’Amelio and Addison Easterling posted themselves doing the dance on their TikTok accounts. The dance craze eventually led to D’Amelio and Addison getting paid for making appearances at events and booking interviews with national media outlets.

But throughout their rise to social media fame, D’Amelio and Addison did not credit Harmon for the dance. It’s common courtesy to tag the creator of a project on social media.

Although some may dismiss the lack of credit that Harmon was given as a misunderstanding, it can also be viewed as another instance of the historical theft of Black culture.

For instance, a slave named Nearest Green was a family distiller who taught the recipe to a White man named Jack Daniels. Daniels took Green’s recipe, created a whiskey brand, and now the company is reportedly worth billions.

