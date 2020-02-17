Jennifer Hudson, Magic Johnson paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

The 38-year-old singer performed “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)” as images of the late NBA legend were shown on massive screens at the United Center behind her.

Basketball legend Magic Johnson also made a touching tribute to Kobe, by leading an eight-second moment silence.

He said before the game: “We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe.

“He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.”

The latest tribute comes after it was announced that Kobe, his daughter and the seven other people who lost their lives will be remembered in a public memorial held at the Los Angeles Staples Centre on February 24.

The Los Angeles Lakers revealed new details about the public memorial, including details on tickets to get into the event.

Tickets will cost either $224 or $24.02, and fans can register to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster starting from Friday before they go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

