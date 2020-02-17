NeNe Leakes cries during meeting with Cynthia Bailey

Longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey finally sat down on the Feb. 16 episode to try to reconcile and fix their fractured friendship stemming from feelings of betrayal and backbiting.

Leakes, 52, accused Bailey of backstabbing her when the former model brought Leakes’ archenemy, Kenya Moore, to Bailey’s Seagrams Escape party after Bailey had invited Leakes. Bailey was well aware that Leakes despises Moore, so inviting Moore was like an act of betrayal.

Moreover, Bailey tried to tell Leakes afterward that she didn’t know that Moore was going to show up. However, a secret recording of Bailey’s conversation with fellow cast member Kandi Burruss, suggested that Bailey lied about that. And the situation degenerated from there, with both sides hurling hurtful insults back and forth.

When the two sat down at The Bailey Wine Cellar, the conversation started off intense and eventually caused Leakes to bolt out the room in tears.

“You were supposed to be my sister, remember?” Leakes began.

“Yeah, and you were supposed to be mine,” Bailey retorted.

Leakes: “You know me well enough to know that I take my friendships very serious.”

Bailey: “When you get mad at your friends, you are the first one to try to tear them down.”

Leakes: “Really? Who do I tear down, Cynthia?”

Bailey: “Anybody you mad at!”

At that point, Leakes bolted up from the table in tears. Bailey followed her former BFF to comfort her.

Leakes said through sobs: “I think saying I’m a toxic friend was …”

“It was hurtful,” Bailey admitted.

Eventually, the two said “sorry” to one another and then hugged it out. It remains to be seen if this represented the true thawing of icy relations between the reality stars.

Meanwhile, Leakes is still feeling some kind of way about the rest of her RHOA castmates and let them know about it on Twitter.

The malicious against me is so real (i better be careful tho) On the outside looking in, you would think i have really done something so serious to this group! I have worked on many sets and NOT ONE can give a bad report on me! NOT ONE! Only this group of haters — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 17, 2020