Ice Cube claims NBA stole his concept for 2020 All-Star Game

Rap legend Ice Cube is much more than just a basketball aficionado, à la Spike Lee and Jack Nicholson. Cube is such a hardwood enthusiast that he found a way to monetize his lifelong passion via the founding of the Big3 professional basketball league.

The South Central Los Angeles native whose given name is O’Shea Jackson, 50, invested a great amount of his time and resources in the burgeoning league. So when he noticed the NBA adopting a new rule change that appeared to mirror one of the rules of his game, the filmmaker and entrepreneur spoke up quickly.

Oh really? Where should I send my invoice? https://t.co/eJnJbjyx03 — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 16, 2020

For the record, NBA superstar Chris Paul is credited with taking the idea of the Elam Ending to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in 2018. The Elam Ending is the concept of playing toward a set score to end the game instead of a game clock, which the NBA adopted for the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.

The problem, from Cube’s perspective, is that his Big3 league had been operating under such a structure since its origin in 2017. Many sports fans and pundits believe that because the NBA adopted the new rule, this year’s All-Star Game had the most exciting ending in many years.

The forward thinking of ⁦@thebig3⁩ is taking our credit for helping the ⁦@NBA⁩ make the 4thQ of yesterday’s ASG one to remember. Many will try to pull the Elam Rule out their asses, but we proved in 2017 that no game clock is the future. #nogarbageminutes pic.twitter.com/P5gzizxTvD — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 17, 2020

Cube expressed disappointment that he did not receive proper credit for the NBA’s new rule for their All-Star game, which produced a thrilling ending.

Higher Learning actor Michael Rapaport supports Cube’s position against the NBA, saying in his customary profane manner: “Yo @thebig3, Basketball influences were all over #NBAAllStarWeekend. @icecube started this Gangsta S— & this is the Motha F—ing Thanks he gets?”

Some fans correctly brought up the fact that a predetermined score has been in play for many decades on America’s playgrounds. Those fans say that Cube took that concept and monetized it with the Big3 league. But Cube had an answer for his critics.

We’re talking about pro ball smart guy. https://t.co/Rtw3vYYDSN — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 17, 2020