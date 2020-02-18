Lupita Nyong’o shares her red carpet must-have item

Lupita Nyong’o always carries packs of deodorant wipes on the red carpet.

The Us actress “sweats” when she feels “nervous” so keeps the disposable cloths on hand when she knows all eyes will be on her in order to stay feeling “fresh and clean.”

Asked about her red carpet essentials, she told Allure magazine: “I think deodorant wipes are a really good idea. If they’re nice, they’re small enough that they can fit in a bag.

“Those days can be quite long and you can get nervous. I sweat when I’m nervous, which is not helpful in feeling fresh and clean.”

Nyong’o is known for her adventurous beauty looks on the red carpet and she admitted she enjoys breaking the rules and exercising her “freedom” by experimenting with different styles and colors.

“Because I like to exercise my freedom — I’m lucky to be free. I didn’t get a copy of the rule book so I don’t know what exactly the rules are supposed to be, but I enjoy breaking them,” she said.

The 36-year-old actress also shared her beauty essentials when she’s traveling, admitting she does whatever she can to keep her skin hydrated.

