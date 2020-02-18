Rosario Dawson comes out … or does she?

Rosario Dawson recently explained her sexuality. Kind of.

The 40-year-old actress was believed to be announcing her sexuality in 2018 when she posted a tweet that read, “Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies,” but while she insisted that wasn’t her intention at time, it is not untrue that she is bisexual but admits she has “never had a relationship in that space.”

Commenting on the post, she told Bustle: “People kept saying that I [came out] … I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out. I mean, I guess I am now. I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

The “Zombieland: Double Tap” star is currently dating Senator Cory Booker and she recently confessed the possibility of being first lady as Booker was running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate felt “strange.”

She gushed: “Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me. I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she’s validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being first lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.”

