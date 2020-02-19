Lizzo has a theory as to why she’s so popular now

Lizzo believes she is “so popular right now” because she spreads kindness and “light” with her music.

The “Good as Hell” singer’s creative output comes from a place of wanting to be a “kinder and happier” person herself and she says that is having an impact on her fans around the world.

According to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, Lizzo said: “I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it’s impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other.

“I think that’s all that means and that’s why I’m so popular right now.

“We have seen some really dark days recently and I just want to be a part of that light.”

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker recently vowed to make people “dance and smile” after a “rough start” to 2020.

