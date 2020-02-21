Boosie says gym banned him over comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender child

One day after voicing his opinion about Dwyane Wade’s transgender 12-year-old child, Zaya, rapper Lil Boosie claimed that he has faced repercussions for his actions. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said he was banned by Planet Fitness.

On the Instagram post, Boosie said that the manager at the facility would not allow him to enter. “Manager who was gay refused to let me [in] Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender,” Boosie wrote in all caps.

“Do not go to Planet Fitness. They racist. They haters,” Boosie continued. “They just put me out of Planet Fitness ‘cause of what I said about Dwyane Wade’s son. They [sic] championing Dwyane Wade’s son, so don’t go to Planet Fitness no more. Nobody goes to Planet Fitness — they got roaches in that b—-.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Boosie took issue with Wade’s handling of his child Zaya Wade.

“That is a male, a 12-year-old,” Lil Boosie said. “At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— be gone. How he gon’, like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

Lil Boosie continued by suggesting that Wade should not allow the child to undergo sex reassignment. Neither Wade nor Union have announced publicly any plans for Zaya to undergo sex reassignment.

“Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay,” Lil Boosie said. “Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d— off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. … You trippin’, dawg.”

Planet Fitness has yet to release a statement about the alleged incident.