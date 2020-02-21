Kenya Moore claims Nene Leakes is using Wendy Williams

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is warning Wendy Williams that NeNe Leakes is allegedly exploiting their friendship for self-aggrandizement purposes.

Moore, 48, claims that Leakes, 52, is using the daytime talk show queen as a platform to raise her own profile and importance above the other housewives.

While Leakes contemplates whether she will return to the hit reality show that she’s been on since its inception in 2008, Moore believes that Leakes and Williams recently-formed close friendship is just a play to get Leakes higher visibility. Moore points to the headlines that were produced when Leakes texted Williams, 55, during a break in her talk show that she was quitting RHOA. Williams immediately blurted the info on her show and Leakes expressed anger that Williams shared a private text with the world.

Moore believes that it was all staged by Leakes to raise her profile.

As far as the rumors that Leakes will quit at the end of this latest RHOA season, Moore told Entertainment Tonight, “NeNe will not walk away from a check” because she has “tons of bills to pay.”

“I just think she’s using Wendy, honestly,” Moore told etonline.com. “Because before [they were friends], Wendy would go in if she sees the type of behavior that anyone on our show was exhibiting before, and Wendy has been going, like, so soft on her. So, I just think that NeNe is really just using Wendy.”

Moore, who’s dealing with her own drama with her fractured marriage to New York restaurateur Marc Daly, said Leakes is trying to show her castmates and the world that she has famous friends like Williams.

“[It’s] NeNe reaching for something to make her feel like she’s more important than everyone else,” Moore said. “Like, ‘Oh, I have Wendy Williams on speed dial. I’m friends with Wendy Williams…’ and I just think it’s an attempt to be more relevant than anyone else on the show, and it’s just like a failed attempt to me.”

What do you make of Moore’s pronouncements?