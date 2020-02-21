Omari Hardwick’s brutal clapback at troll over ‘Power’ comment

“Power” star Omari Hardwick has the time for trolls these days.
The man who shot to international fame playing James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the blockbuster Starz series, clapped back hard at an Instagram troll who mocked Hardwick’s poetic expressions.
Hardwick, 46, posted himself sitting down in a corner wearing all black on his IG page that has nearly four million followers. He posted a poem called “Invictus” written by English poet William Ernest Henley. This is important to Hardwick because he and other college-age pledges had to learn this when they crossed to become members of the Black Greek fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.
“Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul. In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid. It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”
One serious fan of Hardwick and “Power” did not appreciate the 46-year-old actor’s poetic expression, though longtime fans of Hardwick know that he loves poetry. Therefore, the fan came at Hardwick in a way that sparked unexpected rage:
“We want ghost, f— what you talking about 😂😂😂.”
Hardwick savaged the so-called fan with a quick stroke of verbal brutality:
Hardwick said: “@kthadon now you ….you the clown. When i slap the s— outa you (cuz you don’t deserve more than that) outa you….i will remind you thas from me, Omari. B—- a– f— boy. Go be just THAT. Clown a– n—-. Should go ask your Momz if she can rebirth you. Matta fact….go find Tommy & Joe. See if they don’t say the same.”
The response to Hardwick’s stinging comeback at the wayward fan was mixed, with some supporting Hardwick and others chastising the actor for stooping to the fan’s level:
@omarihardwickofficial now you a keyboard slapper lol. What kind of way is that to talk to your fans? Show some class
@omarihardwickofficial #ghostdead but #omarihardwick still live & kickin. Play with him if You want!! You played Ghost so well fans can’t except it’s over 😭
@tristian_jaking it was just a funny comment. This n—- all in his feelings. The internet ain’t for him if he’s going to be all thin skinned.