Pharrell Williams joins Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board

Pharrell Williams has joined the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Board of Directors.

The 47-year-old “Happy” hitmaker and a number of record label executives have become members of the Board and will oversee this year’s induction, which finds Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., the Doobie Brothers, and T.Rex honored.

The chairman, John Sykes, said in a statement: “We’re both fortunate and honored to welcome these creative leaders in music and entertainment to our Board.

“Each brings to our Board deep experience and extensive knowledge of music that will help us continue to grow the Foundation as a true cultural institution.”

The Board “supports the Foundation’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll, recognizing the indelible role Rock And Roll music plays in modern life and culture.”

Clive Davis recently shared how “ecstatic” he is over Houston’s induction to the Hall of Fame.

The late singer, who died at age 48 in 2012, was announced as one of the six new inductees to the Hall last month, and her former mentor thinks the recognition is a really “special” thing to happen.

He said: “I’m delighted with the news, ecstatic. Official recognition and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is unique, special and really cherished.”

The 87-year-old producer thinks her place in the Hall is “fully deserved” because she was so influential.

He added: “It’s very important to Whitney’s legacy and fully deserved. She and Aretha Franklin have influenced more young artists than any other artists I know.”

Davis, who will attend the upcoming induction ceremony, was also happy to see the late Notorious B.I.G. among the new inductees too.

