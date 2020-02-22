Antoinne Duane Jones expresses love for photos with vivid colors

Back in the days of darkrooms and film, Antoinne Duane Jones fell in love with photography. That was over 14 years ago back in Youngstown, Ohio. For some strange reason, he put the camera down during his school days at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina.

The passion was rekindled when his then-wife asked, ‘If you love it so much but you never took any pics …’ The rest, as they say, is history.

Jones has been widely recognized for his diverse works in photography. He was voted The Atlanta’s Hottest Award – Atlanta’s Hottest Photographer in 2017. He is also lead photographer of ADJ Media and Majority Greek Magazine.

The fashions and sports photographer currently lives in Atlanta where he is an active member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and serves as Second Vice President.

Social media handle: IG: @antoinneduanejones & @adjmsports

One thing cool about you: I LOVE to cook and eat

Favorite Restaurant: Cabo Fish Taco in Charlotte, North Carolina

Favorite guilty pleasure: Overeating gummy bears

Favorite artist on repeat: Demarco

How would you describe your style of photography?

I’m a fashion-based photographer … so every genre I shoot, [they] have that fashion feel to them. Vivid colors and deep shadows are my things. My photography style is just easy going, silly and fun as an overall experience.

Do you believe that being a “creative” has lost its authentic meaning?

I don’t think the word “creative’ has lost its authentic meaning. I just believe with the rise of social media it is harder to separate yourself from the general public. … People can produce one-time results or occasional results, but sustained creativity is actually rare these days.

What do you hope to accomplish with your pictures in today’s society?

I’m a pleaser in all facets of my life. I love to see people happy and smiling so my aim in every process of my business is to bring that light to people. So, it is not in just the final images but the interaction at the beginning, the flow of the shoot and the service thereafter.

Where is your studio?

Alpharetta, Georgia

How do you plan on elevating your business in 2020?

Since any and everyone seems to be entering into the field of photography, my plan is to focus on areas of business that excite me. I love technology and kids so my focus has been really excelling in creative sports portrait photography.

What advice would you have for aspiring photographers?

Do and master your own style. There is no competition out there. All the competition is within. Stay ahead of the tech curve. You absolutely must keep up with technological advances, trends, and happenings in your area. Remember that this is a customer-based business. Learn how to make your client’s experience the best each and every time.