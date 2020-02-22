Art ‘Chat Daddy’ Sims discusses relationships and marching to his own beat

Radio personality Art “Chat Daddy” Sims has been an essential voice on Chicago media landscape for the past 26 years. He is currently the executive producer of “Real Talk, Real People” with Chat Daddy. It’s a nightly entertainment magazine show on the legendary WVON 1690 heard globally on iHeartRadio.

Rolling out spoke with Chat Daddy about his history with Chicago media, his show and the importance of people sharing their stories.

Talk about what inspires you?

I’m inspired by the astonishing fact that a little Black boy from the south side of Chicago who has always marched to his own beat, who would now capture the undivided attention of his birth city, is absolutely overwhelming in so many ways … but I don’t take any of my success for granted.

I’m inspired by helping others to be more aware about living a more positive life no matter where you are in life.

Why is it important for you to provide a space for people to share their experiences and stories?

It’s a perfect way for people to have a safe place to come meet and vibe with each other in a cozy setting without the pressure of rejection that often happens on social media platforms.

A healthy loving relationship can be amazing and it’s also good for your overall health too. But there’s a lot of work that goes into building a good relationship, I want to be the ultimate ambassador of building loving relationships.

What is the importance of WVON to the Black community and what has it done for you?

WVON has been the pinnacle of communication and entertainment for the Black community and our nation for over 56 years. I’m honored to be one of many voices that is heard via the airwaves of the iconic station. WVON has allowed “Chat Daddy” to be a household name.

What has been one of the most memorable moments on your show?

I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. It was just like talking with one of my favorite aunties while the whole world is listening. Also, I had the honor of the late king of radio, Doug Banks being a guest on the show just months before his untimely death.

What is next for you?

My ultimate goal is to continue to dominate all facets of entertainment as an entertainer, talk show host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, philanthropist, activist and cancer survivor. My next goal is to have my own network television show.

Currently, I’m raising awareness about people with disabilities having a fair seat at every table on various platforms. I’m an ADA 25 [Americans with disabilities] Advancing Leadership 2019 Fellow and Ambassador.

What words do you have for those who are looking to find their path?

Never give up. Always remember that the best is yet to come.