Director Wes Miller shares Black history story of Bass Reeves in latest film

Wes Miller is a lawyer-turned-filmmaker, blazing a path with his unique style and keen eye. He launched his career in 2012 with the short film, In Your Hands, which he wrote, directed and produced. Since then, Miller has written and directed Prayer Never Fails (2016), River Runs Red (2018) and Atone (2019).

Working with talents like Taye Diggs, John Cusack, George Lopez, Zoe Saldana and others, Miller has made a name for himself in the film world. His latest film is a Western titled Hell on the Border.

Rolling out spoke with Miller about his journey as a director and the skills he feels are imperative for aspiring filmmakers.

How did you get your start as a director?

I always felt like film had the ability to touch people and make a big impact on the world. Ultimately, we were sent here to do something in life. I figured that was my calling. About five or six years ago, I decided to sell the law practice and really go all in and learn the craft of storytelling.

When did you feel confident enough to take what you’d learned in school and present your work to an audience?

Just working the craft. When you practice law, you don’t start off trying cases, you work your way there. It’s really about working at the craft every day and dedicating yourself to it. It takes objectively looking at your work as an artist and asking yourself what you can do differently.

Tell us about your recent film Hell on the Border.

Hell on The Border focuses on Bass Reeves, who was the first African American deputy marshall west of the Mississippi River. I felt like what he represented was law enforcement at its best and what it was designed to be. His story is so vast, I couldn’t fit this into two hours. It’s more like an origin story.

