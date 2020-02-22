Nicole ‘The Lip Doctor’ Bell redefining cosmetic dentistry

Long Island native Dr. Nikki Bell, also know as the “Lip Doctor” has risen to success as a result of fusing dentistry and advanced esthetics. After graduating from Baldwin Senior High School, Dr. Bell immediately attended Manhattan College, in Riverdale, NY, on a full academic scholarship. Her dental career began with studies at Meharry Medical College, where she earned a degree as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 2001.

Currently, Dr. Bell shares two locations in Freeport, and downtown Brooklyn where she is certified to treat with lasers and performs most procedures without the use of a drill or anesthetic.

Rolling out had the opportunity to speak with The Lip Doctor about her passion for cosmetic dentistry, what differentiates her practices, and advice for entrepreneurs in the medical field.



When did you realize that you wanted to be a Doctor?

When I was five years old I won a science fair, and after the competition I was asked what I wanted to be when I grow up. I said “I want to be a doctor.” Having my parents segue and guide me along the way made me feel like there was nothing to prevent me from becoming a doctor. The word doctor just stuck with me and I continued to move forward. Medicine was intriguing but more specifically dentistry became appealing to me in college. I was heavily influenced by the dean of my dental school who is now the president of the dental school at Meharry Medical College.

What do you think differentiates your company and practice from others?

I never wanted to be conventional. I invested in lasers before it became mainstream for doctors to utilize lasers in their practice. My laser allowed me to dabble in aesthetics which opened up a whole new market for me. From there I began to purchase more and more modalities, make more investments, and continue to educate myself through classes and courses. Within my first year of opening up as a medi-dental spa, I had filled over 3000 lips. It was not long after that my patients began referring to me as “The Lip Doctor.”

Could you share with us a mistake that you made when you first started your business?

I take everything about running my business very seriously. I am dealing with patients and their health so I’ve had to become very mindful of making mistakes. But on a lighter note, one thing that I have learned is that you have to treat friends and family differently. Ethically they say that you shouldn’t but when dealing with family members their expectations can be very high. The general public will accept your limitations but friends and family generally set very high expectations for you.

What is one thing you wish someone would have told you before starting your company?

You’re no good to anyone unless you take care of yourself first. That includes your mental as well as your physical health.