Rihanna, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan win big at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Several of the top names in entertainment, politics, and sports were on hand at the 51st annual NAACP Awards which took place at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

The event was televised for the first time live on Feb. 22.

NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, presented Rihanna with the President’s Award which is in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

During her acceptance speech, Rihanna said, “Thank you to the NAACP for all of your efforts to ensure equality for our communities. Thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity. We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time. Still, we prevail, so I’m honored. Imagine what we can do together. Thank you for this honor.”

U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony and sent in a special video accepting the award.

Jill Scott hit the stage and performed “Do You Remember” and “Is It The Way,” and Skip Marley joined H.E.R for a medley of “Slide”, “Slow Down” and “Turn the Lights Down Low.”

Additional guests in attendance included Larson, Chloe Bailey, Deon Cole, Elaine Welteroth, Harold Perrineau, Janelle Monae, Logan Browning, Lukka Sabbatt, Lynn Whitfield, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Shahidi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tichina Arnold, Tiffany Haddish, Winston Dukes, Yara Shahidi, and Yvette Nicole Brown.