Jamie Foxx surprised by Leonardo DiCaprio; Cynthia Erivo awarded at ABFF Honors

Jamie Foxx (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for Steed Media)

American Black Film Festival Honors paid tribute to Black culture and the filmmakers, actors and actresses who have made important contributions to the movie industry.

During the fourth annual show held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Jamie Foxx received the prestigious “Excellence in the Arts” Award. Foxx’s Django Unchained co-star Leonardo DiCaprio made a surprise appearance to present the actor with his award.

During his acceptance speech, Foxx said, “You always need Black people. You can’t slip on your talent, and that’s why it means so much to get this award. We gotta quit thinking so much about the Oscar and celebrate our own thing, celebrate our own Blackness.”

Cynthia Erivo (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for Steed Media)

Foxx continued: “That’s coming from a man – well, I have an Oscar, I was nominated twice in the same year, but still! Stop thinking about it so much!”

Hosted by Deon Cole, additional honorees from the night included Academy Award winner Louis Gossett, Jr., who received the Hollywood Legacy Award presented by CCH Pounder; Lena Waithe, who took home the Industry Renaissance Award presented by Justin Simien and Melina M; and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), who received the Rising Star Award presented by Tiffany Haddish.

Lena Waithe  (Photo credit Nagashia Jackson for Steed Media)

Just Mercy was also recognized as “Movie of the Year,” which was presented by ABFF General Manager Nicole Friday and special guest Morgan Freeman.

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.