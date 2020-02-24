Lizzo wants to start a thong line with Tommy Hilfiger (video)

As if Lizzo did not create enough of a cultural storm wearing a thong to a Los Angeles Lakers game, the audacious singer actually teased that she wants to start a thong line with legendary fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Lizzo, 31, replaced Cardi B as the “it” girl after her monumental breakout year with a record-tying song for a female rapper (tied with Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” for weeks at No. 1) via “Truth Hurts,” three Grammy trophies and being crowned “Entertainer of the Year” at this past weekend’s NAACP Image Awards.

Lizzo even collected a couple of Grammy Awards for “Cuz I Love You” and “Jerome.”

Moreover, the burgeoning Motown music maven has made such a splash musically and with her eye-popping — if not head-scratching — fashion choices that Hilfiger reached out to her about collaborating on a fashion line in the near future. TMZ caught up with Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, outside LA’s famous Sweet Chick waffle house where she was queried about what she would do in 2020 to match her phenomenal 2019.

Back in December, the 68-year-old Hilfiger told TMZ that “he would like to collab with people who have a great fashion sense,” pronouncing Lizzo’s bold move to show up at the Lakers game with butt-cheek dental floss as “very cool.”