Vanessa Bryant delivers gut-wrenching eulogy for Gianna and Kobe Bryant (video)

Vanessa Bryant delivered an emotional eulogy during the public memorial for her daughter, Gianna Bryant, and husband, Kobe Bryant. She took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles shortly before 11 a.m., PST, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, and shared fond memories of Gianna and Kobe.

Bryant first spoke about Gianna and who she was as a young woman.

“She loved helping and teaching other people things,” she told the capacity crowd. “At school, she offered the boys’ basketball coaches to help give the boys’ basketball team some pointers, like the triangle offense. She was very much like her daddy, and they both liked helping people learn new things and master them. They were great teachers. Gigi was very sweet. She was always making sure everybody was OK. She was our shepherd. She always kept our family together.”

Bryant would also discuss who Kobe was a father and husband.

“Now for my soulmate. He was my everything,” she said. “He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman, he was loving, adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship. We really had an amazing love story.”

