Why Dwyane Wade was worried about Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade admitted that he was very concerned that his wife Gabrielle Union was putting her life in danger from the multiple pregnancies and miscarriages and numerous IVF treatments.

D-Wade, 38, was the subject of an ESPN documentary, “D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” that premiered Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, that chronicled his tumultuous childhood and meteoric rise from impoverishment to global basketball icon.

“I’m watching my wife go through a lot physically,” D-Wade recalls. “You’re sitting in with the doctors and they’re like, ‘You can do this and that, but the risk of you surviving. It became a point where I was like, ‘Oh wait, now I might lose you in this process,’ ” he recalls of the pregnancy journey.

When the process took a risky turn, D-Wade realized, “There’s not only one way to have your family.”

It was then that D-Wade and Union decided to take a different path to expand their family. “We started having conversations and we were like, ‘What are the other options’ — and the other became surrogacy,” he said.

Despite the inherent dangers, the 47-year-old “LA Finest” star was still trying to have her own baby.

“My immediate thing was, even if I go through with a surrogate was, I don’t get to be a ‘real mom,’ ” she admitted. “It just took a long time to just be like, ‘Let’s go for it, let’s try.’”

The couple eventually welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018, named Kaavia James Wade. She is the first child for Union and D-Wade’s fourth.

“11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” Union penned on Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

According to “NBA on ESPN,” D-Wade shocked the students at his alma mater, Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, at a screening of his documentary “D. Wade: Life Unexpected.”

