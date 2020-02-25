Deontay Wilder says his $40K walk out costume was the reason he got beat down

Deontay Wilder has an excuse as to why he got beat down in the most anticipated fight of the year and it has nothing to do with his profusely bleeding left ear that caused many to suspect he’d suffered a broken eardrum.

No.

The Alabama bred heavyweight blames his costume, which reportedly cost him a whopping $40,000. Wilder says he spent up to 15 minutes in the costume before heading to the ring. The costume, which was his tribute to Black History Month, was about 40 pounds, plus batteries.

Much to the dismay and disagreement of all who watched him eat the canvas twice en route to his first loss as a professional, he says his opponent, Tyson Fury, did not hurt him.

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is … that my uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder reportedly told Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I’m a warrior and people know that I’m a warrior. It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything. A lot of people were telling me, ‘It looked like something was wrong with you.’ Something was, but when you’re in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do so. I knew I didn’t have the legs because of my uniform.”

