Gabrielle Union opens up after Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial

Gabrielle Union went to Twitter to share her feelings after the emotional memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The “Being Mary Jane” star admitted it was tough and “very emotional” attending the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember the late basketball star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

She shared: “Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center … The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted … Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another … Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting … Reminder. Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesaver … To Gigi’s teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you. Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu. (sic)”

