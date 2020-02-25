Tyra Banks shares lessons she’s teaching her son about love and acceptance

Tyra Banks is teaching her son to “love all body types.”

The 46-year-old model has revealed she’s already taught her 4-year-old son York to celebrate the full spectrum of body shapes and sizes.

Appearing on “Good Morning America,” the fashion icon shared: “I’m teaching my son to love all body types. X out booty standards. He’s like, ‘Mommy x out booty standards, mommy your booty is bigger and it’s OK.'”

During the TV show, she also discussed her latest business venture, ModelLand.

The new attraction in Santa Monica, California, allows guests to experience the ultimate modeling fantasy, and Banks hopes it will “bust open the door” for the masses.

She said: “‘America’s Next Top Model’ is in 180 countries, it is one of the longest-running reality shows in history, but I feel like I’ve only given so many people that opportunity.

“It’s time to bust open that door and give everyone that opportunity to feel beautiful and push so much self-love into their spirit. I created ModelLand as a place you can come and live the ultimate modeling fantasy.”

Meanwhile, Banks previously admitted to “suffering” as a working mother.

In 2017, the model confessed that it had been a challenge to balance her busy work schedule with raising her child, following her split from her boyfriend of five years, photographer Erik Asla.

Asked about the biggest surprise she’s encountered as a mother, Banks spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” and explained, “Just how tired [I am]. I’m tired right now because I was up all night. He was waking up all night last night, and [needed a] bottle at 5:30 this morning.”