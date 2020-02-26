Kevin Hart cast in new comedy for Universal Pictures

Kevin Hart is set to star in an untitled comedy for Universal Pictures.

The 40-year-old actor — who is one of the most bankable comedy stars in Hollywood — is poised to appear in a new film from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, who will write the script and also serve as executive producers on the project.

The upcoming movie will be helmed by director Malcolm D. Lee, with Hart, Will Packer and James Lopez acting as the producers, according to Variety.

Packer previously produced the Ride Along movies, which saw Hart star alongside Ice Cube.

For the time being, details of the plot and the name of the new movie remain closely guarded secrets.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Hart claimed he has undergone a “resurrection” since his car crash.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star required surgery after the terrifying incident last September — which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine — and he subsequently opened up about how the recovery process, saying it has led him to “do better” and to prioritize his family more often.

Hart told Men’s Health magazine, “I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before.

“It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

He also admitted the incident caused him to reassess his life.

He explained: “I’m glad this is coming now. I’m getting older. I’m 40. You know, this is when I’m supposed to start realizing this s—.”