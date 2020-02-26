The shoe designer Janelle Monáe praises

Janelle Monáe has shared her favorite shoe designer.

The Hidden Figures actress‘s “most memorable” red carpet outfits have typically involved footwear from Christian Louboutin as she knows they will always be a “conversation piece.”

She said: “I’ve worn Louboutins to so many of my most memorable red carpet moments.

“For the past two years at the Met Ball, I’ve worn my favorite silhouette of his, the platform wedge. I love that, even with as bold a look as [our collaboration with] Christian Siriano, a shoe designed by Louboutin is still a conversation piece, all on its own. To me, that is true art.”

And the 34-year-old singer and actress hailed the designer for his “extraordinary” imagination.

Speaking at the launch of the designer’s “Exhibition[niste]” exhibition in Paris, she added to the Hollywood Reporter: “The way he imagines what a shoe can be is extraordinary.

“His creative, out-of-the-box approach is what sets him apart from other designers and what draws us all into his world of magic and wonder.”