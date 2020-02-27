CEO Keeana Barber hosts 4th L.E.G.A.C.Y. Awards Gala to champion Black business

The fourth annual L.E.G.A.C.Y. Awards Gala is upon us. The yearly celebration of Black business is an important networking opportunity for entrepreneurs in Chicago. Each year, attendees leave not only inspired by the stories of the honorees and young entrepreneurs but also inspired by the great business minds in the room.

L.E.G.A.C.Y. is an acronym for leadership, education, growth, advocacy, community and youth. Keeana Barber, CEO of WDB Marketing and creator of the awards gala, recently spoke with rolling out about the event, which will take place this year on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Malcolm X College, and what people can expect.

Talk about the importance of the L.E.G.A.C.Y Awards Gala.

The L.E.G.A.C.Y. Awards is not just another event or awards gala. This event helps to connect business owners from across the community with varying levels of experience and business sizes. The L.E.G.A.C.Y. Awards are about connecting our network together. We encourage our attendees to collaborate and just support one another. Every aspect of the event is intentional to celebrate Black entrepreneurs.

Every year, you take time out to acknowledge young entrepreneurs. Why?

We host a pitch contest where one young entrepreneur, 25 or younger, will walk away with over $10,000 in prizes for their business. The most important thing we can do as an entrepreneur is [to] support the next generation. The entire concept of L.E.G.A.C.Y. is about what we will leave behind for the next generation. This contest gives them not only a platform to present their business concept to over 600 entrepreneurs and community leaders but [also] the prizes they receive are intentional to help them with the growth of their business.

Click continue to read more.