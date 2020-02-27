Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker in the Netflix series ‘Self Made’

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer (The Help, Ma) stars as Madam C.J. Walker in “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”

The four-part Netflix limited series spans Walker’s humble beginnings from laundry worker to hair pioneer. Facing racial and gender bias and aggressive business rivals, Walker revolutionized Black hair care. In addition, she served as a conduit for social change on her way to becoming America’s first Black female millionaire.

Along with Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy.

The series premieres on Netflix March 20, 2020. Check out the trailer below.