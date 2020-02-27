R. Kelly defaults on a sexual abuse lawsuit

A judge has ruled R. Kelly defaulted on a civil lawsuit filed by a woman who claims he lured her into sex when she was just 16.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker — who is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of creating and possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor — has never appeared in court to defend himself against allegations made by plaintiff Heather Williams, who claimed she met the disgraced star in the street in Chicago and was lured into a sexual relationship after being taken to a music studio with the promise of appearing in one of his videos.

Judge Moira S. Johnson granted the default judgment after he was absent from yet another meeting in the case on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, and it will be up for a final hearing on March 10, 2020.

The “Ignition” singer’s attorneys filed to withdraw from representing him last month, explaining in their motion that “counsels feel that circumstances have evolved that prevent the counsels from zealously advocating on behalf of the defendant” so he’d been given 21 days to find new legal representation but no one appeared before the Chicago judge for him this week.

A default judgment was initially granted at the beginning of the case because Kelly hadn’t responded to the complaint.

