Snoop Dogg’s mother approves of Jada Pinkett Smith’s interview with her son

Jada Pinkett Smith is facing backlash on social media after her “Red Table Talk” interview with Snoop Dogg. In the interview, which appeared on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Smith told the rapper she was upset by the way he went after “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

But some on social media have lashed out at Smith for the way she approached Snoop.

Jada should mind her business! I agree with Snoop Dogg, Bill Bellamy and 50 Cent! These Black talk show host or whatever they consider themselves are always dragging the black race through the mud just to get enough money to stay on the air. — Barbara Gibbs (@BarbaraGibbs3) February 27, 2020

Jada was reaching when she said Snoop took away her voice from what he said about Gayle the first time. 🥴 — Name. (@_honestyKILLS) February 27, 2020

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Snoop posted a screenshot of a text message from his mother, Beverly Tate. The text was then shared by Smith.

“Good morning son, you did a great interview with Jada and family. Keep on sending the word out to help someone who needs to hear a kind word or see a big smile. That will make a big difference in their life. Love you son always and forever,” Tate wrote in the text message.

During the episode, Snoop told Smith that he was emotional after Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing and he lost control when addressing King.

“It was a matter of me losing control because we still haven’t swallowed Nipsey, we still hurt behind that and then Kobe and his daughter,” Snoop said. “I lost a grandson, a grandmother and then I gotta be strong in front of everybody … What about when I want to cry? What about when I’m hurt and I’m feeling bad and I feel disgusted and I want to be angry and I want to just blurt out. I can’t.”

