Royce 5’9″ is riding high with a new album — The Allegory — that is charting on all major platforms. His kinship with the Motor City couldn’t be better. He spoke with rolling out about his impact on the industry and how the D has held him responsible for his “energy” over the years.

N. Ali Early Copy Editor I like to describe myself as a pen pro. I believe everything begins with the pen. To no fault of its own, this generation has turned in its pen for a keyboard, but the concept remains the same: Write from the heart… Write from the start.