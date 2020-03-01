G Herbo explains how a court case drove him to therapy

In an exclusive interview with rolling out, G Herbo opens up about his life. He shares how much his life has changed since becoming an artist. He also provides insight on how a court case drove him to seek therapy and his new project, PTSD. 

Eddy "Precise" Lamarre
Eddy "Precise" Lamarre

Eddy Lamarre aka Precise is a father, emcee, motivational speaker, blogger and performing artist.





