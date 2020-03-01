Jussie Smollett’s alleged attacker knocks out boxing opponent (video)

Abel Osundairo has a reputation for beating people down, and it has nothing to do with actor Jussie Smollett.

Osundairo, the taller of the two brothers who allegedly helped Smollett pull off a fake homophobic and racist attack in Chicago about a year ago, pummeled another opponent in an amateur boxing match this weekend.

Osundairo, who along with his brother Ola were prominent extras on the hit Fox show “Empire,” is now channeling his aspirations for fame in the boxing ring. He was the featured pugilist at the 11th Annual Fights Amateur Boxing Tournament at the Belvedere Events Center in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, about a 30-minute drive northwest of Chicago.

According to the video supplied by TMZ, Osundairo made quick and brutal work of his opponent in the first round of the match. It didn’t take him long to size up his opponent and then execute him like a prisoner of war.

Just 18 seconds into the match, Osundairo put his paws on his hapless opponent with a vicious combination that included a jab and left hook that quickly put the man on the ropes. After scrambling his brains, Osundairo rudely put the man on the canvas to close him out.

Performances like this are how Osundairo took the top prize the renowned Chicago Golden Gloves tournament. However, while Osundairo is known for his beatdown prowess, authorities in Chicago are convinced that he did not lay hands on his most famous alleged victim in January 2019. And we all know who that is.

Take a look at Osundario at work below: