Apple’s $500M settlement will put cash in the pockets of many iPhone users

Scores of iPhone users could be due a nice little rebate from Apple, thanks to a $500 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought against the tech giant, according to published reports.

The deal stems from Apple’s admission in 2017 that it slowed down performance in some of its older model phones to avoid unexpected battery shutdowns. That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn’t reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, many consumers in the case said.

The company has not admitted wrongdoing in this case, however, it agreed to pay $310 million to $500 million to consumers as part of a settlement including the $93M that the lawyers will get off the top of the settlement.

iPhone users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the settlement money will be distributed to owners and previous owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had running. You’ll need to file a claim to get your cash and if too many people file, the $25 currently anticipated payment amount could shrink.

We’ll share the link here once there’s a webpage set up to file your claim.