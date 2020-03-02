Kerry Washington discusses the imbalance of power in the acting business

Kerry Washington has claimed that there is an “imbalance of power” within the movie industry.

The 43-year-old actress has appeared in movies such as Django Unchained and stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in web drama “Little Fires Everywhere” and reveals that she had bonded with colleagues over the lack of females on set in productions.

Washington told NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine Porter: “One thing that a lot of us have talked about is this idea that, because of the imbalance of power and the delineation of who gets to be the protagonist, so often in our careers, there was one woman on a set. We were siloed. And so we were told about each other. And the story was often, ‘She’s difficult. She’s needy. She’s crazy. She’s unpredictable. She’s a diva.’ ”

She insists that what is redressing the imbalance of power is the fact that actresses now talk to each other openly about the difficulties they have encountered in Hollywood.

