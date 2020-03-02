Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders rally

One of rap’s most legendary groups has fired its most revered hype man.

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Public Enemy’s lead rapper, Chuck D, revealed that Flavor Flav is no longer in the group.

The dismissal comes days after Flavor Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders over Public Enemy’s free concert in Los Angeles to support Sanders’ run for president.

Flavor Flav’s lawyer, Matthew Friedman, accused Sanders of using his “unauthorized likeness, image and trademarked clock” to promote the rally, even though Flavor Flav “has not endorsed any political candidate.”

On Sunday, Public Enemy issued the following statement: “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

After news of Flavor Flav’s dismissal, Public Enemy members Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws performed at Sanders’ rally, which took place at Los Angeles Convention Center.

Public Enemy’s rise to fame occurred during the mid-1980s when they used rap to speak on social and political issues. The group continues to tour yearly.

At press time, Flavor Flav has yet to respond.