Tina Knowles-Lawson praises Solange for her activism

Tina Knowles-Lawson speaks lovingly about her celebrity daughters and admits she would like to have more grandchildren.

The 66-year-old businesswoman — who is the mother of Beyoncé and Solange — wants to see her beloved daughters have more children in the future.

Asked if she wants more grandchildren, Knowles-Lawson told Us Weekly: “Of course I do.

Beyoncé, 38, already has Blue Ivy, 8, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her rap star husband Jay-Z. Solange, 33, has a 15-year-old son with her ex-husband Daniel Smith.

She also heaped praise on her daughters, saying they love her “unconditionally.”

“Just spending time with them [is the best part]. They make me laugh, and they make me feel good. They love you unconditionally.”

She praised Solange as she was honored with the first-ever Lena Horne Prize on Feb. 28, 2020.

She said: “Let me tell y’all something about Solange … She came out of the womb knowing exactly who she was.

“Solange has always been a creative, energetic soul. She was born with her mama’s fiery spirit.”

Solange’s activism dates back to her childhood, according to Knowles-Lawson, who thinks her daughter’s commitment to social justice has grown during her adult life.

She reflected: “She is always fighting for the underdog, always organizing, always protesting, always taking care of her friends.

“I’m often asked in interviews, what is my proudest moment of Solange’s career. My answer is usually the same. All of the awards and accolades and successes as an entertainer [are] great, but what I am truly most proud of is the fact that she has remained humble and authentic, never motivated by money or fame, and genuinely a good person.”

Knowles-Lawson added that Solange’s activism lets her know that she did her “job” as a mother.