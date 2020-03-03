Michael Jackson’s son purchased a $2.6M home and he’s only 18

Blanket “Biji” Jackson has reportedly bought a $2.6 million house, just days after his 18th birthday.

The late Michael Jackson‘s youngest child, who hit the milestone age on February 21, is said to have purchased the luxury property in Calabasas, California, in one of the area’s gated communities, with guards patrolling all day and night.

According to Variety, Blanket’s new home has around 6,400 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms with custom-made glass-and-wrought iron front doors which open into a double-height foyer.

There are hardwood floors throughout the property. The large living room features a stunning crystal chandelier, while a curved staircase leading to the upper floor goes past another luxury piece.

The Mediterranean-style house — which was built in 1990 — also includes a family room with a wet bar, a butler’s pantry, kitchen, an attached garage and front, and back lawns.

There are three fireplaces throughout the home, including steam showers, soaking tub and a small gym area near the master bedroom.

Blanket and his brother Prince — who also have sister Paris — set up their own movie review YouTube channel last year, and his older sibling previously opened up about how the “Thriller” hitmaker “always” wanted his children to “chase their dreams.”

