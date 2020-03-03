Mike Tyson cries as he admits he ‘hates’ and ‘fears’ his old self (video)

Mike Tyson at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in LA. (Picture by: Nancy Rivera / Splash News)

Like a drug or alcohol addict who is deathly afraid of relapsing, legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson admits he “hates” and “fears” that his old self will one day reemerge and create “hell” for someone else.

Tyson, one of the most famous and intimidating boxers of all time, created chills as he laid bare his soul alongside the equally venerated Sugar Ray Leonard during the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast.

Both boxing champs and pop culture icons discussed their highs and valleys in the podcast. But Tyson’s lips quivered as he tearily admitted there is a crater-sized hole in his life now that his boxing career is in his rearview mirror.

“I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for,” Tyson said while fighting back sobs.

Tyson, whose fight with his internal demons have been well chronicled, added chillingly: “Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing.”The formerly unbeatable pugilist who pummeled people for sport, lives in fear that he will not be able to contain his darker ego that lives in the crevices of his soul.

“I’m working on … the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him.”

Tyson continued, “And, it’s not funny at all. It’s not cool like I’m a tough guy. It’s just that I hate that guy, I’m scared of him.”Sometimes I feel like a b—- because I don’t want that person to come out, ’cause if he comes out hell is coming with him.” Tyson did say that person is now dead after taking the longest to kill that part of him. But, after listening to him in this sobering podcast, fans will have to wonder. Check out the two legends, Tyson and Leonard, on the next page: