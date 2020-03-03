Mike Tyson cries as he admits he ‘hates’ and ‘fears’ his old self (video)

Mike Tyson at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in LA. (Picture by: Nancy Rivera / Splash News)
Like a drug or alcohol addict who is deathly afraid of relapsing, legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson admits he “hates” and “fears” that his old self will one day reemerge and create “hell” for someone else.
Tyson, one of the most famous and intimidating boxers of all time, created chills as he laid bare his soul alongside the equally venerated Sugar Ray Leonard during the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast.
Both boxing champs and pop culture icons discussed their highs and valleys in the podcast. But Tyson’s lips quivered as he tearily admitted there is a crater-sized hole in his life now that his boxing career is in his rearview mirror.
Tyson did say that person is now dead after taking the longest to kill that part of him. But, after listening to him in this sobering podcast, fans will have to wonder.
