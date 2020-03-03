Wendy Williams says she was racially profiled at luxury store (video)

Daytime talk-show queen Wendy Williams regaled her audience about her shopping excursion over the weekend with her celebrity gal pals, NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton, at New York’s luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Williams waxed poetically as the girl’s trip got off to a popping start. However, things went left when Williams said she and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars were racially-profiled at the ritzy clothing emporium.

With Leakes in Manhattan to appear on “Watch What Happens Live” and “Kelly and Ryan,” Williams said Leakes insisted they hook up for some eats and shopping despite Williams’ busy schedule. Williams posted herself being picked up by the car service that Leakes ordered as the women giggled and joked for her two million Instagram followers.

“We each had a sales girl. We gave them each all of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff. NeNe bought a handful of gowns. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff. But let me tell [you] something about these girls. We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch the whole bit. The three of us take over,” the loquacious Williams began.

Williams said she suddenly felt some kind of way when she noticed the trio being closely followed by security who apparently didn’t recognize them.

“And can I tell you something about security? They treated us like ‘the hood,’ ” Wendy said as she rubbed the back of her hand to infer that it was about the color of their skin. “Yup, and that’s all I’m going to say. You can earn what you want, you can do what you want but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised about how people treat you,” Williams said.

“We were followed like we were about to do something. So when this place tells me that I can’t post this picture, ‘I’m like I’m posting it on ‘Hot Topics’ then and I’m going to tell you exactly what it is.”

